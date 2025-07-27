Zak Crawley’s sneaky attempt to induce reverse-swing and stop India's resistance fails, gets stern warning from umpire

India’s resistance on the final day of the Manchester Test was anchored by Shubman Gill’s brilliant hundred and extended through a century stand between Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo frustrated England through the second session, steering India into a lead and dragging the game into territory where the visitors could sniff a dramatic draw. Umpire warns Zak Crawley after a throw on the side pitch(JioHotstar)

With the ball getting softer and England visibly tiring, Jadeja and Sundar rarely looked in trouble, until an incident during the third session raised eyebrows.

In the 122nd over of India’s innings, as Sundar and Jadeja casually worked a single off Liam Dawson, England’s Zak Crawley appeared to aim his throw towards the side pitch rather than directly at the stumps. The ball landed exactly on the rough patch beside the main strip, visibly kicking up dust before bouncing to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. The on-field umpire immediately intervened, pulling Crawley aside and issuing a warning to avoid such throws.

The timing and trajectory of the throw sparked questions about intent, particularly as England had been searching desperately for reverse swing and turn from the ball on the fifth-day surface.

“Crawley thinks he has gotten away with it. He hasn't,” Nasser Hussain, the former English captain who was on-air when the replays where shown, remarked on the incident.

Gill's century

Earlier, India's fight was led by captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who forged a brilliant 188-run stand to steer the visitors out of trouble. India were staring at a potential fourth-day defeat when they were reduced to 0/2 within just five deliveries of the opening over; however, Rahul (90) and Gill (103) produced a gritty outing, surviving the early pressure before taking the attack to England.

Rahul departed just 10 short of the century within the first hour of play, but the early dismissal did little to rattle India's fight, as Sundar, and then Jadeja, walked in with a similar intent.

A draw at Manchester would ensure India a chance to level the series in the final Test at the Oval. England are currently leading the series 2-1, defeating the visitors in Headingley and Lord's. India registered a mammoth 336-run win over the side at Edgbaston.