Search Search
Sunday, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Zak Crawley’s sneaky attempt to induce reverse-swing and stop India's resistance fails, gets stern warning from umpire

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:21 pm IST

Zak Crawley's tactic to land the ball on the side pitches didn't work for long as the umpire handed him a warning during Day 5 of the Manchester Test.

India’s resistance on the final day of the Manchester Test was anchored by Shubman Gill’s brilliant hundred and extended through a century stand between Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja. The duo frustrated England through the second session, steering India into a lead and dragging the game into territory where the visitors could sniff a dramatic draw.

Umpire warns Zak Crawley after a throw on the side pitch(JioHotstar)
Umpire warns Zak Crawley after a throw on the side pitch(JioHotstar)

With the ball getting softer and England visibly tiring, Jadeja and Sundar rarely looked in trouble, until an incident during the third session raised eyebrows.

India vs England Live Score 5th Test Day 4

In the 122nd over of India’s innings, as Sundar and Jadeja casually worked a single off Liam Dawson, England’s Zak Crawley appeared to aim his throw towards the side pitch rather than directly at the stumps. The ball landed exactly on the rough patch beside the main strip, visibly kicking up dust before bouncing to wicketkeeper Jamie Smith. The on-field umpire immediately intervened, pulling Crawley aside and issuing a warning to avoid such throws.

The timing and trajectory of the throw sparked questions about intent, particularly as England had been searching desperately for reverse swing and turn from the ball on the fifth-day surface.

“Crawley thinks he has gotten away with it. He hasn't,” Nasser Hussain, the former English captain who was on-air when the replays where shown, remarked on the incident.

Gill's century

Earlier, India's fight was led by captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who forged a brilliant 188-run stand to steer the visitors out of trouble. India were staring at a potential fourth-day defeat when they were reduced to 0/2 within just five deliveries of the opening over; however, Rahul (90) and Gill (103) produced a gritty outing, surviving the early pressure before taking the attack to England.

Rahul departed just 10 short of the century within the first hour of play, but the early dismissal did little to rattle India's fight, as Sundar, and then Jadeja, walked in with a similar intent.

A draw at Manchester would ensure India a chance to level the series in the final Test at the Oval. England are currently leading the series 2-1, defeating the visitors in Headingley and Lord's. India registered a mammoth 336-run win over the side at Edgbaston.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including India vs England Live News.
News / Cricket News / Zak Crawley’s sneaky attempt to induce reverse-swing and stop India's resistance fails, gets stern warning from umpire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On