Zimbabwe safe in India as Middle East tensions disrupt travel plans post-T20 World Cup exit

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe cricket stated.

The team was scheduled to fly back to Harare with a stopover in Dubai, but escalating tensions in the Middle East derailed that route. With the initial itinerary no longer viable, the players remain in India while officials sort out an alternative path home.

Zimbabwe ’s national side has had to delay its return home following its T20 World Cup exit due to travel complications. Zimbabwe Cricket confirmed in a statement that the squad is currently in Delhi, assuring that every player and member of the support staff is safe as administrators work on fresh arrangements.

The ICC has stepped in to support Zimbabwe, putting contingency plans into action through its events and logistics teams. It is working closely with several international airlines to arrange alternative flights for the squad, ensuring they can travel safely on routes that avoid the disrupted airspace and key hubs affected by the crisis.

The statement suggested that they are in constant contact with both the ICC and team management on the ground in Delhi to monitor developments and ensure the players’ needs are met amid the unexpected delay. Accommodation and other arrangements have been extended, and the squad has been advised that safety and a secure passage home remain the foremost priorities.

"ZC remains in constant communication with the ICC and team management on the ground to ensure the squad’s safe and timely return," Zimbabwe Cricket stated.

The board has also appealed for patience from supporters, noting that the situation is fluid and dependent on wider aviation decisions beyond cricket’s control.