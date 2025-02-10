Explore
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 5) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 10, 2025 12:33 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 5) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Day 4 Highlights :
    • Wet Ground Condition: Zimbabwe 38/3 in 15.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 50/4 in 18.2 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Zimbabwe 71/4 in 27.0 overs
    • Lunch: Zimbabwe 71/4 in 27.0 overs
    • Wet Ground Condition: Zimbabwe 71/4 in 27.0 overs
    • A Balbirnie dropped on 30 by B Bennett in 27.6 overs
    • 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 95 balls between B Bennett (23) and W Madhevere (25)
    • Zimbabwe 100/4 in 35.0 overs
    • Rain Stoppage: Zimbabwe 144/5 in 48.3 overs
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 50 off 95 balls between W Madhevere (18) and J Campbell (30)
    • W Madhevere maiden Test fifty: 50 runs in 102 balls (6x4) (0x6)
    • Zimbabwe 150/5 in 50.2 overs
    • Stumps: Zimbabwe 183/7 in 68.0 overs
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day5) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

