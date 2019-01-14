12-year-old complaining of stomach ache found pregnant, accuses uncle of rape

A 12-year-old girl, who was found to be pregnant in Nainital by doctors, has accused her uncle of raping her.

Nainital police has filed a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 against the uncle.

Vipin Chandra Pant, in-charge Malital police station, said the girl, whose father is a small roadside vendor in Nainital, complained of pain in her abdomen. “She was rushed to BD Pandey Government Hospital Nainital, where doctors found she had a two and a half month foetus.”

“When she was questioned by her family members, she accused her uncle from Uttar Pradesh of raping her. The hospital authorities sent us a memo regarding the case and accordingly we started an investigation in the matter,” he said.

He said the girl’s family originally hails from Uttar Pradesh but her father works here, but they often visit their ancestral home.

Pant said on the basis on the statement of the girl and complaint of the family members, a case under IPC section 376 (rape) and various provisions of POCSO Act 2012 has been filed and a team of police has been sent to UP to nab the accused.

This is not first such case in Nainital. In November, Nainital police booked a bank employee for alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and various provisions of POCSO Act 2012.

In September, a shocking case of an alleged sexual assault of a three and a half-year-old girl in a school van came to light in Nainital district’s Kathgodam area. The driver and conductor of the school van were later booked by police under IPC 354 and POCSO Act.

