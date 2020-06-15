e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / 17 fresh cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,836; 24 patients recover

17 fresh cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,836; 24 patients recover

A bulletin issued by the state health department said seven Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Monday morning and another 10 were recorded the previous night.

dehradun Updated: Jun 15, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
On Monday, 24 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the viral infection.
On Monday, 24 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the viral infection. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Uttarakhand reported 17 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Monday, as the overall tally in the hill state rose to 1,836.

A bulletin issued by the state health department said seven Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Monday morning and another 10 were recorded the previous night.

The new Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the state’s following districts: Almora (1), Bageshwar (2), Nainital (3), Tehri Garhwal (3), Pauri Garhwal (3), Rudraprayag (2), and Pithoragarh (2).

A majority of the Covid-19 patients have recently returned to Uttarkhand from Delhi-national capital region (NCR) and Maharashtra, which have emerged as hotspots of the epidemic, amid the easing of nationwide lockdown restrictions, which were enforced from March 25 to contain the spread of the raging viral outbreak.

While one patient is a close contact of a person, who had earlier contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

On Monday, 24 patients were also discharged from hospitals across the state after they recovered from the viral infection.

Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in the following districts: Dehradun (9), Pauri (1), Chamoli (5), Udham Singh Nagar (5), and Bageshwar (4).

The state has tested over 46,000 swab samples to date, of which the results of more than 4,600 are still pending.

Uttarakhand has a recovery and infection rate of 61.82% and 4.54%, respectively.

Dehradun district has reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases at 475, followed by Nainital (338), Tehri Garhwal (294) and Haridwar (209).

While Uttarkashi district has the lowest number of Covid-19 positive cases at 33.

Uttarakhand has 78 containment zones, including 43 and 21 in Haridwar and Dehradun districts, respectively.

tags
top news
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
2 high commission officials missing in Pak to be released, India told after strong demarche
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in India, recoveries rise to 51%
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Bury differences, unite and work to fight Covid-19 in Delhi’: Amit Shah tells political parties
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
‘Maximised restricted lockdown’ in Chennai, 3 other districts from June 19
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites performed, colleagues pay tributes
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
‘MS Dhoni very morose having heard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing’
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
NRI businessman charters flight to evacuate employees from UAE to Kerala
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
RIP Sushant Singh l Actor Divyanka Tripathi on how trolling affects artistes
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In