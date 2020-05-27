69 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 469

dehradun

Updated: May 27, 2020 20:45 IST

As cases continue to rise, 69 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the tally of total cases to 469.

The evening bulletin released by the state health department informed that 31 more patients had tested positive for Covid-19 in the state after the initial 38 cases detected on Wednesday afternoon.

The cases were reported from Almora (6), Dehradun (1), US Nagar (7), Nainital (3), Tehri (11) and Pithoragarh (3). All patients had returned from outside the state namely, Maharashtra, Gurugram, Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, a bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that 37 Covid-19 cases were reported from districts Tehri Garhwal (16), Haridwar (6), Pauri Garhwal (13) and Dehradun (2) on May 26 around 11:45 pm.

The patients who tested positive had travel history from Noida, Mumbai, Tehri, Delhi and Maharashtra. One patient was a close contact of an earlier found positive patient while another patient who tested Covid-19 positive had been undergoing treatment at Government Doon Hospital.

The health department also issued a clarification that on Tuesday, the department had reported ten positive cases from Nainital district whereas only nine samples had tested positive. There was an error of one sample due to duplication.

On Wednesday, 15 people including 12 people from Udham Singh Nagar district and three from Dehradun district had also successfully recovered. So far, Uttarakhand has tested 23, 975 samples of which 18,645 have tested negative and results of 3939 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old from Balatadi village in Champawat district died while she was in home-quarantine on Tuesday evening.

Dr RP Khanduri, chief medical officer of Champawat district said, “We have sent a team of doctors to take samples of the person who died. The woman had returned from US Nagar to her village on May 13 and had been put under home quarantine after spending seven days in an institutional quarantine facility.”

The chief medical officer added that the girl complained of a headache after which she collapsed suddenly and was unconscious after which she died while the family members were taking her to the hospital.