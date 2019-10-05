BJP expels 90 rebels ahead of panchayat polls in Uttarakhand

dehradun

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:16 IST

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled 90 of its rebel leaders across the state for their anti-party activities and contesting against the party aspirants in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesperson, said the decision was taken by the BJP state unit president Ajay Bhatt after he got reports about the anti-party activities of these BJP leaders from the district units.

A few days back, the state BJP had removed 40 leaders from different districts for their anti-party activities in run up to the panchayat elections in the state. “Today we expelled 90 leaders and workers, including the 40 who had been removed from their posts few days back,” he said.

Bhasin said the BJP can’t tolerate anti-party activities of any sort and this action should serve as a lesson for others in the party who are not following the party line.

“We will not hesitate in taking disciplinary action against those BJP workers who are contesting against the candidates officially declared by the party,” he said.

In Uttarakhand, 7,485 gram panchayats are going to polls this month. Panchayat elections will be held in state’s 12 districts except Haridwar in three phases on October 5, October 11 and October 16.

The panchayat polls have been mired in many controversies this year, starting with delay in its announcement to changes made by the state government with regard to the criteria for contesting the elections.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:16 IST