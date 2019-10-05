e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 05, 2019

BJP expels 90 rebels ahead of panchayat polls in Uttarakhand

A few days back, the state BJP had removed 40 leaders from different districts for their anti-party activities in run up to the panchayat elections in Uttarakhand.

dehradun Updated: Oct 05, 2019 11:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The decision to expel rebel leaders was taken by the BJP’s Uttarkhand unit president Ajay Bhatt after he got reports about the anti-party activities of these leaders from the district units.
The decision to expel rebel leaders was taken by the BJP’s Uttarkhand unit president Ajay Bhatt after he got reports about the anti-party activities of these leaders from the district units.(HT FIle Photo )
         

The Uttarakhand BJP on Friday expelled 90 of its rebel leaders across the state for their anti-party activities and contesting against the party aspirants in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

Devendra Bhasin, state BJP spokesperson, said the decision was taken by the BJP state unit president Ajay Bhatt after he got reports about the anti-party activities of these BJP leaders from the district units.

A few days back, the state BJP had removed 40 leaders from different districts for their anti-party activities in run up to the panchayat elections in the state. “Today we expelled 90 leaders and workers, including the 40 who had been removed from their posts few days back,” he said.

Bhasin said the BJP can’t tolerate anti-party activities of any sort and this action should serve as a lesson for others in the party who are not following the party line.

“We will not hesitate in taking disciplinary action against those BJP workers who are contesting against the candidates officially declared by the party,” he said.

In Uttarakhand, 7,485 gram panchayats are going to polls this month. Panchayat elections will be held in state’s 12 districts except Haridwar in three phases on October 5, October 11 and October 16.

The panchayat polls have been mired in many controversies this year, starting with delay in its announcement to changes made by the state government with regard to the criteria for contesting the elections.

First Published: Oct 05, 2019 11:16 IST

tags
top news
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Authorities resume chopping trees at Mumbai’s Aarey; 29 activists arrested
Oct 05, 2019 12:45 IST
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
NRC likely to be key focus as PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina
Oct 05, 2019 12:31 IST
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
New Trump rule for family-based immigration could hit thousands of Indians
Oct 05, 2019 11:08 IST
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Saudi Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms
Oct 05, 2019 06:39 IST
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
UP man sentenced to 6-month jail for diluting milk 24 years ago
Oct 05, 2019 11:45 IST
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Ashwin 1 wicket away from Muralitharan’s World Record
Oct 05, 2019 11:51 IST
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Lab technician killed scientist after row over money for sex in Hyderabad: Cops
Oct 05, 2019 07:55 IST
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Husband replaces wife in ‘maternity’ photoshoot. Sparks reactions
Oct 05, 2019 12:43 IST
trending topics
India vs South AfricaMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collectionBigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateSwachh BharatSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News
Dehradun News