Class 9 Dehradun student shoots himself with father’s licensed pistol: Police

dehradun

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:07 IST

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly shot himself in his head, with his father’s licensed pistol in Dehradun, said police officials on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening but came to light on Monday, when the police received information from a local hospital where he was brought by his parents, added police officials.

Shweta Chaubey, superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) said, the boy lives with his family in Vasant Vihar area of the city.

“His father, who owns the firearm, works in a city based educational institute. On Sunday evening at around 7 when he returned from office, he saw his son lying in a pool of blood on the floor,” said Chaubey.

The police official said, the family members of the boy soon rushed him to a nearby hospital “claiming he sustained head injuries after falling from stairs.”

“However when the doctors initiated treatment, they found out it to be a bullet injury. The hospital administration then informed the nearby Cant. police station on Monday morning about it which then informed the Vasant Vihar police station concerned,” said Chaubey.

She added, “In the initial probe, it has been found that the boy is suffering from a mental ailment. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital and a probe is on.”