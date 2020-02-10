e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Dehradun / Class 9 Dehradun student shoots himself with father’s licensed pistol: Police

Class 9 Dehradun student shoots himself with father’s licensed pistol: Police

The incident happened on Sunday evening but came to light on Monday, when the police received information from a local hospital where he was brought by his parents, added police officials.

dehradun Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:07 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly shot himself in his head, with his father’s licensed pistol in Dehradun,
In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly shot himself in his head, with his father’s licensed pistol in Dehradun,(HT File (Representative Image))
         

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old class 9 student allegedly shot himself in his head, with his father’s licensed pistol in Dehradun, said police officials on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening but came to light on Monday, when the police received information from a local hospital where he was brought by his parents, added police officials.

Shweta Chaubey, superintendent of police, Dehradun (city) said, the boy lives with his family in Vasant Vihar area of the city.

“His father, who owns the firearm, works in a city based educational institute. On Sunday evening at around 7 when he returned from office, he saw his son lying in a pool of blood on the floor,” said Chaubey.

The police official said, the family members of the boy soon rushed him to a nearby hospital “claiming he sustained head injuries after falling from stairs.”

“However when the doctors initiated treatment, they found out it to be a bullet injury. The hospital administration then informed the nearby Cant. police station on Monday morning about it which then informed the Vasant Vihar police station concerned,” said Chaubey.

She added, “In the initial probe, it has been found that the boy is suffering from a mental ailment. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital and a probe is on.”

tags
top news
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
How India quietly planned the evacuation of 600 Indian students from Wuhan
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
Why the Delhi election matters | Opinion
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
India Predicted XI: Pant to return, multiple changes in line for 3rd ODI
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
Delhi: Anti-CAA protestors marching from Jamia to Parliament stopped by cops
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

Dehradun News