Dehradun school may lose NOC, CBSE affiliation over gang rape

The city-based boarding school where a 16-year-old student was allegedly gang-raped is all set to lose its no-objection certificate from the state education department as well as its affiliation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh, secretary school education, said: “I have written a strongly worded letter to the CBSE emphasising that the school’s affiliation be cancelled immediately. The NOC from the education department will also be withdrawn. This matter cannot be taken lightly,” she said.

Withdrawal of NOC by the education department is necessary for the cancellation of affiliation with the respective board. Aulakh said they will make arrangements to admit the rest of the students in other nearby schools.

The incident was exposed on September 16 and district education officers conducted a raid in the school on September 18, after which the chief education officer (CEO) Dehradun district recommended the cancellation of affiliation and NOC on the basis of poor security steps in the school.

There are 357 students in the school that is registered as a day and boarding facility where 33 senior boys, 8 senior girls and 12 junior girls were staying in hostels.

The report said the school did not have CCTVs at the main gate, school or hostels.

The regional CBSE office had earlier served five notices to the school to improve the security arrangements but the school did not pay heed. The office served a show-cause notice to the school on Monday, demanding explanation on why it had not made proper security arrangements, after a case was registered regarding the gang rape of a student.

Acknowledging the need for regular monitoring of private schools, Aulakh said, “It is very important to regularly monitor private schools so that such incidents do not take place. The Supreme Court has made guidelines for the safety of children in schools. Next week, we will begin work on a mechanism to ensure these schools are regularly monitored by officials. All private schools must follow the SC guidelines.”

Pointing out that ICSE schools also will be monitored, Aulakh said: “All the schools in the state comes under the jurisdiction of the state education department, irrespective of which board they are affiliated to. We will ensure that even ICSE schools are regularly monitored so that the safety of students is not at risk.”

