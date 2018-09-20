Gang raped Dehradun schoolgirl not pregnant: SSP

The 16-year-old minor who was allegedly gang raped in a residential school in capital is not pregnant, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dehradun told HT on Thursday.

Of the six adult accused, five have moved bail applications. The next date of hearing in the matter is on September 24.

Nivedita Kukreti, SSP Dehradun, said the medical report has revealed that the minor girl is not pregnant. “The ultrasound report is negative which means she is not pregnant,” she said.

She said when the school management came to know of the incident, the girl had been given ‘local remedies’ to induce an abortion. “She was given some hot stuff to drink and other items as a part of ‘desi’ cure,” Kukreti said.

The minor was gang-raped on August 14. The incident only came to light on September 16 evening, when the school administration visited a local gynecologist owing to her sickness.

Aruna Negi Chauhan, advocate of the petitioner, said the school administration got a pregnancy strip test done in the school premises, which came positive, upon which they tried to consult a doctor — but the matter was already exposed.

Of total nine accused arrested, six are adults and the rest minors. Five of the adults are from the school administration, while the sixth, who was minor at the time of the incident, turned 18 two days after the incident..

Chauhan said: “Five of the adults — from the school administration — have moved bail application. No bail application was moved for the sixth.”

The state government is making arrangements to shift the remaining students of the school to nearby schools.

The victim and her father recorded their statement before the court on Wednesday.

