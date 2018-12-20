Girl set on fire by stalker in Uttarakhand airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital

A 18-year-old girl, who was set on fire by a stalker and suffered 80% burn injuries, was airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday, officials said. She was undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.

“She was airlifted at 1.45 pm on Wednesday and sent to Safdarjung Hospital. Two of our doctors also accompanied her,” a hospital official said.

The girl, a BSc second year student, was set afire by 31-year-old Manoj Singh for turning down his repeated love proposals. The incident took place on Sunday near Kotdwar road in Pauri Garhwal. Singh was arrested on Sunday night.

She was airlifted on a directive from chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who visited her in AIIMS Rishikesh on Monday.

Rawat also assured full financial assistance for her treatment. Terming the incident a very heinous one, the chief minister said stringent action would be taken against the accused.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Wednesday morning interacted with AIIMS, Rishikesh director and sought details of medication provided to the victim.

