In biggest single-day spike, Uttarakhand reports 239 fresh Covid-19 cases

dehradun

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 22:23 IST

In the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in Uttarakhand till now, 239 cases were reported from the state on Sunday, taking the state tally of total cases to 4515 in the Himalayan state. In the past five days, Uttarakhand has reported 834 cases.

The state health bulletin mentioned that maximum 150 cases were reported from Haridwar district on Sunday, of which 139 cases were contacts of earlier detected positive patients.

In the past four days most cases reported from Haridwar are reported to be employees of a multinational industrial unit situated in the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIDCUL) complex in the district. Over 200 employees from the same industrial unit have tested positive this week.

According to Haridwar chief medical officer (CMO) Shambhu Kumar Jha, the test samples are being done on priority basis an employee tested positive a week ago.

C Ravi Shankar, district magistrate Haridwar has ordered for closure of the factory plant and sanitising of entire factory.

Taking cognizance of the development district magistrate has sought a detailed report from CMO and company officials in this regard.

After Haridwar, the highest cases were reported from Dehradun (58) on Sunday. The other districts reported; Almora (1), Chamoli (1), Nainital (7), Pauri(4), US Nagar (13) and Uttarkashi (5). Total 167 cases reported on Sunday were found to be contacts of earlier detected positive cases. Two CISF personnel, 13 army personnel and three healthcare workers also tested positive.

The others had returned to the state from places like Delhi-NCR, Sikkim, Hyderabad, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bokaro, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

Thirty-five patients were also discharged from hospitals on Sunday with maximum 25 patients from Dehradun.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 22.37 days, while the infection rate is 4.22%. The state has so far tested 1.19 lakh samples of which results of over 8100 are awaited.

Meanwhile, six ASHA workers tested positive in Rudrapur area of US Nagar district on Sunday and eight new containment zones were declared in Nainital district.