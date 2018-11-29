Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Uttarakhand, Radha Raturi given CMO

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle. In an official notification, the government increased responsibilities of additional chief secretary Radha Raturi and Secretary Nitesh Kumar Jha along with Kumaon Commissioner Rajeev Rautela.

Raturi was heading personnel and training, women empowerment and child development departments and has now been given the additional responsibility of chief minister’s office along with planning department.

Jha is secretary health and family welfare, medical education, housing and is made secretary Home and Prisons. Rautela is Kumaon Commissioner and will also now act as secretary to the chief minister.

Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, director general information , has been given additional responsibility of Commissioner Excise. V Shanmugam, additional secretary was discharged of his duties as Commissioner Excise.

Anand Bardhan,principal secretary, has also been given responsibility of Excise. He was earlier heading Home and will continue to look after other portfolios of mining, irrigation, food safety.

Om Prakash, additional chief secretary, was released from his responsibility of aviation department and will now head mining. Meharban Singh Bisht, additional secretary, will also look after mining department as director and revenue department besides continuing his other portfolios of horticulture.

Savin Bansal additional secretary finance has been released from his duties of mining department as director. Dilip Jawalkar secretary (incharge) tourism will also look after aviation department.

RK Sudhanshu secretary Information technology will also look after biotechnology. Secretary (incharge) RK Sinha is released from his duties of secretary planning, biotechnology and Panchayati Raj. Instead he will look after census.

Dev Krishna Tiwari, PCS is made additional secretary Home department. Additional secretary Umesh Narayn Pandey is given responsibility of industries and director State Treasury, Roorkee.

Additional chief secretary Ranbir Singh has been released of his duties of excise department. He will continue to look after other portfolios of higher education, social welfare and forest, besides others.

Secretary D Senthil Pandiyan will look after Panchayati Raj department besides his old portfolios of agriculture and others.

PCS officer Karmendra Singh will now head administration and monitoring cell as director of Pantnagar University. Alok Kumar Pandey, who was director administration and monitoring of the university was released from his duties.

