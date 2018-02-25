MBBS student commits suicide, said wanted to be a cricketer

A final year MBBS student at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Pauri Garhwal, committed suicide in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

Shiwani Bansal, 22, a resident of Jaspur in Udham Singh Nagar district of the Uttarakhand was found hanging from the ceiling after police forced open the door to her hostel room. In a suicide note, Shiwani said that she wanted to be a cricketer and was ending her life as she was unable to bear the burden of pursuing the MBBS course, police said.

Inspector Narendra Negi, who is investigating the case, said they received a call around 12:10 am on Sunday from the college administration stating that Shiwani was not opening the door to her hostel room. “When we reached the spot, we found her hanging from the ceiling,” he said.

Police said the college administration, Shiwani’s friends, and teachers said that she was mentally disturbed for some time. On Saturday, she did not take her exam either.

Police suspect that the fear of examination could have forced Shiwani to take the extreme step.

School topper in Class 10 and 12, Shiwani had enrolled in the MBBS course in 2013. Her performance in the medical college had been average and she had to drop a year too, police said.

Quoting the suicide note, police said she wanted to become a cricketer and has asked her parents and siblings to “forgive her for causing them this pain”.

Meanwhile, Shiwani’s parents have asked the police to investigate if someone coerced her to end her life.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unknown persons.

“We will talk to her friends, teachers, warden and others to know more about the case. We will also match her handwriting with the suicide note,” Negi said.