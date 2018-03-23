Minor among three found dead in Rishikesh, cops suspect suicide

Three bodies, including one of a minor boy, were found in mysterious circumstances along a ghat under Lakshman Jhula police station in Rishikesh, on Friday.

Police said the adults appear to be aged around 30 and 60 years, while the minor boy was approximately 12 year old.

Police did not find any identity documents or mobile phones from the bodies. However, they said the 60-year-old man was wearing a shirt that had a tah mentioning the address of a tailoring shop in Agra. Based on this, it is being guessed that they might have been tourists from Uttar Pradesh.

Prima facie, the police have also ruled out the possibility of any crime angle into the case.

Sub-inspector Vikas Bharadwaj, who is investigating the case, said, “We have not found any identity document from the bodies. There are no visible injury marks on any of them. Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide case.”

He added that the bodies were found near Geeta Ghat and that the three were lying on a blanket in a shaded area. “It appears that they consumed poison mixed with cold drinks. Froth could be seen oozing out from the mouth of the two adults and the minor’s nose.”

Asked if it is possible for the minor to have consumed poison on his own, he said, “It is possible that the elders gave him poisoned cold drink.”

Meanwhile, police sealed the cold drink bottles recovered from the spot and will send it for testing. The bodies have also been sent for post mortem.

“Our primary task is to identify the three people,” Bharadwaj said.

Police have recovered some receipts from their pockets. These pertain to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar, and Geeta Press, among others. Two names that appear on them are Lakhan and Deepak.

Based on the tailor’s tag, police have informed the station house officer of New Agra and Hari Parvat areas. The photographs of the victims have also been shared.