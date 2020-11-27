e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Mother jumps into dam to save 7-year-old son in Uttarakhand, drowns

Mother jumps into dam to save 7-year-old son in Uttarakhand, drowns

Police official said that when the boat reached the middle of the dam, part of its side suddenly broke off.

dehradun Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 12:09 IST
Mohan Rajput | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Mohan Rajput | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Rudrapur
The woman could not be saved, however, her son was rescued.
The woman could not be saved, however, her son was rescued. (REUTERS Photo/ Representative)
         

A 30-year-old Uttarakhand woman drowned while trying to save her seven-year-old son who fell off a boat in the midst of Gularbhoj dam in US Nagar district on Thursday, said police

JC Tiwari, in-charge of Gularbhoj police outpost, said, “The woman was returning to her village Gularbhoj along with her husband and son by a boat after visiting their farm on the other side. The boat was old and was carrying over a dozen people, their bikes and firewood. It was overloaded.”

Tiwari said when the boat reached the middle of the dam, part of its side suddenly broke off and in the ensuing commotion, 7-year-old Himanshu fell into dam waters.

“Seeing this, the woman immediately jumped into the water to rescue her son. But she struggled and drowned. Her husband tried to rescue her but failed. However, he managed to rescue the child.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand HC directs state govt to file affidavit on Covid-19 preparedness for Mahakumbh 2021

The woman has been identified as Anjli Dogra, wife of Raju Dogra, a resident of Colony 2 in Gularbhoj area, said police. Gularbhoj dam is located 28 km from US Nagar district headquarters. Villagers who reside on the other side of the dam depend on boats to cross it.

The couple had boarded the boat to come to Gularbhoj after visiting their farm.

tags
top news
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions urge PM to avoid ‘confrontation’
Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Farm unions urge PM to avoid ‘confrontation’
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Navy’s MiG-29K trainer jet crashes into Arabian Sea; 1 pilot rescued, search on for the other
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Bombay High Court sets aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
Don’t compel me to come after you, says Thackeray in veiled warning to Opposition
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Finch gets to 100, Smith slams 36-ball fifty
IND vs AUS 1st ODI live: Finch gets to 100, Smith slams 36-ball fifty
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, daughter allegedly put under house arrest
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
Trump snaps at reporter; says he’ll leave WH if Electoral College seats Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

dehradun news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In