Movie shooting in Himalayan state amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow Uttarakhand govt’s SOP

dehradun

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST

Preparing to welcome producers and film shooting unit, Uttarakhand government on Saturday issued standard operating procedures (SOP) for film shooting in the state with reference to Covid-19, highlighting physical and social distancing, regular thermal scanning and frequent sanitisation.

The SOP was released by Uttarakhand Film Development Council and Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Uttarakhand. The SOP with separate instructions has been divided under categories like generic preventive measures, health and safety rules at location and film sets, disinfection/sanitisation of facilities, make-up, hairdresser and vestry, food arrangements and catering services, transport and logistics, accommodation and filming at private locations.

District administrations have been asked to ensure that mechanism is put in place for the monitoring of film shooting activities and in case of any violation, the district administration shall ensure enforcement of concerned sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Production houses have also been asked to ensure thermal screening of all crew members or staff on a daily basis, using a non-contact thermometer or fever guns.

Film shooting will not be allowed in containment zones and the head of the film shooting unit or audio-visual sector must ensure that no member of the team or crew belong to the containment zone of the district. Indoor shoots will have a maximum capacity of 15 people while outdoor will have maximum of 30 people.

As per the SOP, all the production units or film shooting units or audio-visual sectors working in Uttarakhand shall take suitable measures to restrict the transmission of Covid-19, while hiring various services. The generic measures include physical distancing of at least 6 feet, use of face covers or masks to be made mandatory, frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty, using of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds), wherever feasible, respiratory etiquette like covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline. Installation and use of Aarogya Setu app is also advised to all by the state government.

All employees, technical crew, characters or performing actors or actresses (wherever feasible) must wear masks, gloves and other personal protective gears at all times and are also sensitized to strictly adhere to the norms. Members of the production unit must not mingle with locals or roam around in public places unnecessarily.

Before entering the state or while moving from one district to another within the state, producers or line producers have to mandatorily get themselves and their entire crew registered on the web portal mentioned in the government’s SOP.

For those above the age of 65 years, pregnant women or those with previous medical such as high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic lung diseases, cancer or any other serious illness, will not allowed to attend the workplace or shooting set. However, if any exemption to the above condition is required, then that must be intimated duly to the district administration for approval. The general public will also not be allowed to witness shooting.

The SOP further states, “If any member of the film shooting unit is found exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19, it shall be the responsibility of the unit head to intimate to the nearest health centre/ local police/ control room to ensure requisite medical treatment for the concerned. If any member of the production unit or film shooting unit or audio-visual sector is found Covid positive, the head of the unit must inform the concerned district administration or health authorities” who will follow the guidelines issued in such cases by the Central government.

The head of the production company or Film Shooting Unit or audio-visual sector also have to submit an undertaking to the Director General, Information and Public Relations of the state government regarding the compliance of all safety norms or SoPs issued by the state government and Central government. They also have to provide details like name of film production house, name and mobile number of the team leader visiting the state, name and mobile number of compliance officer, name of the cast, list of crew members containing name and other details, mobile number of crew members, number of days and date of shooting in the state, name of the hotel/accommodation where cast will stay during shooting, name of the hotel/accommodation where crew members will stay during shooting, name of shooting locations and mode of travel. A copy of permission of shooting will be given to district administration also.

The production companies must ensure the disinfection of facilities, sets, and locations as many times as necessary and especially at the time of opening and closing, strictly adhering to the guidelines of the ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Special attention should be paid to cleaning and disinfection of areas like furniture, railings, counters and other surfaces that are frequently touched. Washrooms and restrooms should be cleaned after every use.

All catering personnel should wear appropriate protective gears at all times, while preparing and handling food, however, staff is advised to carry home-prepared food, wherever possible and maintain social distancing at eating points or cafeteria.

Vehicles used for shooting shall be properly sanitized before and after movement, as per guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.