NH-74 scam: Non-bailable warrant against 18 farmers

Non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were issued against 18 farmers, who allegedly got up to 20-fold compensation by changing land use from agriculture to commercial for expansion of NH-74 in US Nagar district.

The court of special judge (anti-corruption) in Nainital also issued property attachment orders against three farmers.

Special judge Narendra Datt issued the non-bailable warrants against farmers of Jaspur, Kashipur, Bazpur, Kelakhera and Gadarpur on Tuesday.

Around 50 farmers in Jaspur and Sitarganj are on the radar of SIT. Two farmers of Jaspur have already been sent to Jail. With arrest of two farmers on Tuesday, 24 people have been arrested and sent jail for the fraud. According to sources, special land acquisition officer (SlAO) had opened an account in State Bank of India, Indira Chowk branch, Rudrapur on the court order to allow farmers, who are willing to return excess compensation, could deposit the amount in the bank.

Only 15 farmers have returned around ₹2.20 crore so far. According to the sources, farmers, who returned money in the beginning, have been made prosecution witness.

Sadanand Date, senior superintendent of police, who is supervising the SIT probe, said, “SIT obtained NBWs against 18 farmers in first phase, whose complete evidence have been collected. Process of evidence collection against other farmers is going on.” “Elderly and women are being spared by the SIT in first phase. NBWs were already issued against three farmers, against whom SIT has obtained property attachment orders,” he said.

