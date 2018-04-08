Oli keen on ties with Pantnagar varsity for farm growth in Nepal

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday expressed interest in joining hands with the Pant University of Agriculture and Technology to boost the agro sector in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, who arrived at Pantnagar in the morning, visited the Breeder Seed Production Centre and an integrated farming project at the university.

He said two third of the population in his country was based on agriculture but it lacks the modernisation.

“Both India and Nepal are dependent on agriculture. We in Nepal have two agricultural universities but they are in the nascent stage. I, therefore, feel that it will be wonderful to benefit from the expertise of Pantnagar university,” he said in his address.

Nepalese Prime Minister Oli is on a three-day maiden visit to India that began on April 6.

On the third day, he arrived at Pantanagar where he was received by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Rawat and Governor KK Paul.

Oli was also conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Science by university chancellor KK Paul.

Oli is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya and an entourage of ministers, members of parliament and other high-ranking officials of the Nepal government.

In his address governor, Paul said Nepal and India share several common interests and culture.

Paul said both nations can work jointly in the field of crop development, organic farming, animal husbandry, horticulture among others.

Chief minister Rawat stressed on the need to strengthen communication network between both the nations.

It is learnt the people in the border areas of Uttarakhand are often dependent on the mobile network of the neighbouring nation, he said.

The chief minister said there was a need of a direct flight between Dehradun and Kathmandu that would give acceleration to agriculture and other sectors.