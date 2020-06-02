e-paper
On Day 1, confusion prevails in state over curbs, relaxations

Nainital district was declared as red zone by Uttarakhand government on Sunday which led to confusion among people regarding the relaxations available and restrictions for the red zone on the first day of Unlock 1.0.

dehradun Updated: Jun 02, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun/Haldwani/Rudrapur/Haridwar/Pithoragarh
Most people were confused about moving from one district to another and were sceptical about travelling by car.
The first day on Unlock 1.0 witnessed mixed reactions from people across the state as districts in red and orange zones were confused on what was allowed, while people from districts in green zone said that the relaxations are the same as Lockdown 4.0

Locals had hoped that business activity will be increased but with the district being categorized as the red zone, shops were allowed to stay open till 4 pm only.

Rohit Pandey, a drug trader, said “We need to supply goods to the hilly areas but due being in the red zone, we are not able to decide whether to go or not. The district administration should tell the public in detail about all the restrictions and exemptions of red zones.”

Kundan Bisht, an employee with a private firm, said “I have to go to Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district for my job, but as Nainital district is under red zone I am confused whether to go to my job or not.”

In Dehradun, the city roads were full of traffic and most markets witnessed a good rush of customers.

“We are happy that finally, life seems to be returning to some normalcy here. We are hoping that now the economy here stabilizes and people attend to their life as usual”, said Dheerinder Sharma, a private employee from Dehradun’s Dalanwala

In Haridwar , locals were seen thronging the Ganga ghats on the pious festive occasion of Ganga Saptami but the markets in the city remained deserted with many shopkeepers closing their establishments by late afternoon as fewer customers were seen in the markets.

Vipin Gupta, president of City Trader Division, Jwalapur said that markets in suburban Jwalapur did not witness a major change as far rush is concerned, with fewer non-essential buyers arriving at markets.

In Udham Singh Nagar district, the only green zone district in the state, people said that Unlock 1.0 was like an illusion.

“Unlock-1.0 is just like an illusion for me, because there is no relief either for industries or trade. Industries are not on the priority list of the state government. All guidelines that are to be followed are the same as Lockdown-4.0. Earlier, we did not need e-passes to go to other districts but now we have to obtain that,” said Ashok Bansal, an industrialist from Rudrapur.

Markets of Khatima, Sitarganj, Kichha, Gadarpur, Bazpur, Kashipur and Jaspur witnessed customers as usual.

In Pithoragarh district markets closed around 2 pm despite administration allowing shops to remain open from 7 am-7 pm.

Pithoragarh Vyapar Sangh, the traders’ union in the district, asked traders to close shops after 2 pm.

“As the migrants who reached the district are roaming around the district headquarter markets, we cannot afford our shopkeepers to get affected by the deadly virus. Therefore, we have suggested the traders to shut down their shops by 2 pm and continue the practice till the pandemic situation improves,” said Shamsher Singh Mahar, president of Vyapar Sangh.

