Proposed zoo in Haldwani put under societies act to give tax relief to donors

An upcoming international zoo at Haldwani’s Golapar area was registered under the societies registration act to allow it to receive fund from donors, who will get income tax exemption, a forest official said on Friday.

Work on the proposed zoo is yet to be started due to non-availability of budget. The forest department is now eyeing donations to set up the zoo.

Parag Madhukar Dhakate, conservator of forest western division and who is looking after the project, said a society has been registered under the name Haldwani Biodiversity Conservation and Management Society, which has also been approved by the state cabinet.

The main benefit of a society is that people would be entitled to give donations, he said, adding the extra fund would be used for maintenance and other purposes.

The state government has released ₹2 crore for putting up boundary wall in the area that spreads over 450 hectares. The central government has released ₹16 crore for the project.

Dhakate said at least ₹50 crore would be needed for launching the first phase of the project and the whole project will need over 10 years to complete.

Total expenditure of the zoo project is estimated at ₹330 crore, he said.

“We would be receiving exemption under section 50 G of the income tax act which would lead to tax exemption for the donors to the tune of 50%,” said Dhakate.

The forest official said the forest department would seek donations from individuals and companies under the Corporate Social Responsibility.

Apart from this, he said, the people can also adopt bird and animal enclosures for a fixed amount of money.