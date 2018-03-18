Rajinikanth in Dwarahat, meditates in cave where his spiritual guru lived

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday reached Dwarahat in Uttarakhand’s Almora for what he called is his “spiritual journey in the Himalayas” and to meditate at a cave in Pandavkholi where his spiritual Guru Mahaavtar Baba was believed to have lived.

The actor-turned-politician is scheduled to meditate in Pandawkholi’s Yogoda Satsang Society Ashram run by Swami Vasudevananda until March 19 or March 20.

On Sunday he meditated and practiced Yoga inside the mythological Pandavkholi caves, where the Pandavas are believed lived during their 12 year exile.

Fans and residents thronged the site to have a glimpse of the iconic star, popularly known as the “Thalaivar” or leader.

A couple of days back, Rajinikanth visited Rishikesh, where he met saints at the Swami Dayanand Ashram. The actor-turned-politician is a devotee and regular visitor at the ashram. He had visited the ashram last year too.

Before reaching Pandavkholi, Rajinikanth paid a visit to friend BS Hari at Kaunla village, where he is staying and from where he visits the ashram and the caves.

Swami Vasudevananda, in-charge at the Yogada Ashram, said Rajinikanth discussed a number of issues, including the Himalayas, the national political scenario, Yoga and meditation with him.

Dwarahat-based social activist Sanjay Mathpal said, Rajnikant had visited Pandavkoli in 2010 at the time of release of his film “Robot”.

Two of the actor’s films--Robot 2.0 and Kaala--are due for release and his visit is being seen in context of the films and his foray into politics.