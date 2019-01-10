Reconstruction of Kedarnath town, after 2013 floods, to be filmed

The National Geographic Channel will shoot two documentaries on the reconstruction of Kedarnath town, which suffered extensive destruction during the June 2013 flashfloods in Uttarakhand. The state cabinet approved the project on Wednesday and also announced a budget of Rs 1.5 crore for the shooting.

“People who have their faith in Kedarnath want to know how the state government reconstructed Kedarnath post-2013 deluge. To document this process, National Geographic Channel will be making two documentaries,” said chief minister TS Rawat on the sidelines of the meeting.

He said the government will promote the two documentaries — with duration of 44 minute and 10 minute respectively — through various social networking websites including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The documentaries, to be dubbed in five languages — Hindi, English, Telgu, Tamil and Bangla — for maximising reach among the people of the country, will be broadcast on National Geographic Channel and Fox Five India.

On June 16, 2013, heavy rainfall coupled with fast melting of snow led to swelling of Mandakini and Alaknanda rivers resulting in an extensive damage in Kedarnath Valley in Rudraprayag district. The disaster washed away 16 km trek from the Kedarnath shrine to Gaurikund. It affected 9 million people in five districts, mostly in Rudraprayag where Kedarnath is situated.

As per the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) report, collision of western disturbances with monsoon easterlies, excessive precipitation in very short span, heavy erosion and run-off loose debris, moraine and boulders that came with excessive force contributed to the disaster. According to the report, 169 people died and over 4,021 went missing, who were later also presumed dead. Of the missing people, 1,150 were from Uttar Pradesh, 846 from Uttarakhand, 542 from Madhya Pradesh, 511 Rajasthan and 216 from Delhi.

The secretary of state finance department, Amit Singh Negi said that Rs 1,000 crore were spent on the reconstruction of Kedarnath town.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, cabinet minister Madan Kaushik said, “The budget allocated is for the shooting. The promotion would be done with separate budgetary allotment. As National Geographic Channel is one of the best channels, the cabinet approved giving the project to them.”

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 14:54 IST