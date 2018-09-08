Remove encroachments from archaeological sites, Uttarakhand high court tells state govt

The Uttarakhand high court on Friday directed the state government to remove encroachments from ancient monuments and archaeological sites within three months.

The court also directed that heritage by-laws be framed through director general Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in consultation with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for each protected monument within six months.

Disposing of a petition filed by social worker Anil Kumar Maheshwari against encroachment at the ancient monuments and archaeological sites in Kashipur, the bench of acting chief Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Lok Pal Singh asked the government to free the heritage monuments from encroachments.

In his petition, Maheshwari had highlighted that the sites of Drona Sagar, Chaiti Temple of Mata Baal Sundari Devi, Bhagwan Moteshwar Maharaj Temple, Govishana Mound and the ramparts of an old fort in Kashipur were encroached upon.

“It is directed to remove all encroachments and unauthorised constructions from the prohibited area/regulated area near the ancient monuments and archaeological sites falling in Uttarakhand within a period of three months,” said the order.

The order also mentions that heritage by-laws shall include “use of building material, façade, roofing, pattern, colour, height, built up area, usage, stilt parking, underground construction, drainage system, roads and service structure”.

In addition, the court directed ASI to consider inclusion of the identified spots mentioned in the petition under its supervision and control. The court also directed the central government to issue final notification for declaration of Govisana Mound in Kashipur as a site of national importance.

