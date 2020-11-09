e-paper
Rishikesh: Around 30 river rafting guides test positive for Covid-19 as tourist inflow increases

Rishikesh: Around 30 river rafting guides test positive for Covid-19 as tourist inflow increases

River rafting had resumed in the state in the last week of September after a gap of almost six months

dehradun Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 15:54 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Since river rafting resumed in the state on September 26, Rishikesh has welcomed a little over 20,000 tourists.
Since river rafting resumed in the state on September 26, Rishikesh has welcomed a little over 20,000 tourists.
         

Around 30 river rafting guides tested positive for Covid-19 in Rishikesh within a month as tourist inflow increased since October.

River rafting had resumed in the state in the last week of September after a gap of almost six months.

Dinesh Bhatt, the president of Rafting Association in Rishikesh said, “Of around 700 rafting guides,around 30 have tested positive for Covid-19 in Rishikesh. We are taking all precautions and following the guidelines issued by the state government while entertaining tourists. Those who have tested positive are undergoing treatment and we have conducted contact tracing also for them.”

Also Read: 20 rafting guides in Haridwar contract Covid-19 in last 2 weeks

Bhatt said that since river rafting resumed in the state on September 26, Rishikesh has welcomed a little over 20,000 tourists.

“We have received a good response from tourists after river rafting resumed in the state post the lockdown due to Covid-19 epidemic. Over 20,000 tourists have already visited Rishikesh. We are taking all precautions, specially following social distancing even in rafts. One raft has a maximum capacity of carrying eight people, but we are allowing four people along with two guides, so that social distancing is followed,” added Bhatt.

He however added that number of tourists has been reducing since the past two weeks due to the onset of winter.

