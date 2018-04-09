Two tuskers, one leopard found dead in Haridwar

Carcasses of two tuskers and a leopard were found from Haridwar forest division, adjoining Rajaji Tiger Reserve, within a span of 24 hours, a forest official said on Monday.

One of the tuskers was electrocuted while the other pachyderm and the leopard cub died of natural causes, the official said.

A tusker of about 18 years old was electrocuted on Monday afternoon in a wheat field in Jeopota village, Pathri range of Haridwar forest division.

The owner of the wheat field, Rajendra Chauan, had left high tension wires in the field. The forest department has booked him under The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“We are searching for the farmer on whose field the incident happened. He is non-traceable,” said Akash Varma, divisional forest officer (DFO), Haridwar.

People close to the matter said many farmers have put electric wires in their farms to keep wild animals like leopards, monkeys and even elephants at bay.

However, the farmers were never briefed on the current restriction owing to which this animal died.

The act of putting electric wires in the field is termed as ‘hunting’ and therefore, if needed the officers will also take support from the police in this regard.

Another tusker was found dead on Sunday night near Jhilmil Jheel Consevation Reserve. It had fallen into a pit.

When the forest staff tried to approach the pit late in the night, the herds kept them away from rescuing the animal. On Monday morning, when the staff reached the spot, the 15-year-old healthy tusker had died.

“The animal must have fallen into the pit because of which it died. The post-mortem report could confirm the actual reason of its death,” Varma said.

With this, Uttarakhand lost 6 elephants so far. Three deaths were reported from Rajaji, one from Haldwani and two from Haridwar range.

The state reported 1,346 wild elephants in 2012 which swelled to 1,839 in 2017 national census.

Meanwhile, the carcass of a leopard cub was recovered from Rasiabad area of the division.

Preliminary investigation said the animal had parasites and maggots inside its elementary canal and it was very weak. Cubs below 2 years old remain vulnerable in forest and often weak ones are abandoned by their mothers, scientists said.