Uttarakhand BJP leader, head of rural health advisory board, who tested Covid-19 positive dies

Gyan Singh Negi, who headed the Rajya Gramin Swasthya Salahkar Parishad, had tested Covid-19 positive earlier

dehradun Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:20 IST
Neeraj Santoshi
Neeraj Santoshi
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Gyan Singh Negi
Gyan Singh Negi(Twitter/tsrawatbjp)
         

Gyan Singh Negi, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Uttarakhand, who was suffering from Covid-19 died on Tuesday morning, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the death of senior leader of BJP Uttarakhand, Gyan Singh Negi who held the post of Minister of State with the state government. May God give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss and the departed soul rest in peace,” Rawat tweeted

Gyan Singh Negi headed Rajya Gramin Swasthya Salahkar Parishad, the government’s rural health advisory body and held the rank of a minister of state.

Devendra Bhasin, state spokesperson for BJP said Negi had been associated with the party from a young age.

“Negi ji was a very senior leader of our party and had been associated with different social causes since a young age. He was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the initial years and held different posts at district level before formally joining the party. He was given an MoS rank, respecting his seniority and his contribution to the party. It is a great loss for all of us,” said Bhasin.

Uttarakhand has reported over 25,000 Covid-19 cases and 348 Covid-related deaths.

