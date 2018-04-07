 Uttarakhand: Civic body poll notification on May 13 | dehradun | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Uttarakhand: Civic body poll notification on May 13

The notification for the civic body polls in Uttarakhand will be issued on May 13

dehradun Updated: Apr 07, 2018 21:40 IST
Civic bodies in Uttarakhand complete their five-year term on May 3.
Civic bodies in Uttarakhand complete their five-year term on May 3.(HT Photo)

The notification for the civic body polls in Uttarakhand will be issued on May 13.

In a letter to the Uttarakhand Election Commission, Secretary Urban Development R K Sudhanshu said due to unavoidable reasons the notification for the civic body polls in the state cannot be issued on April 9 as decided earlier.

“Despite addressing related matters on priority and in a time-bound manner, the notification can be issued only on May 13,” the letter read.

The department said delimitation and reservation of municipal wards will be carried out from April 9 to May 12 after which notification for the polls can be issued.

The state government has been accused of not being serious about holding civic body polls in the state on time. The state election commission has also moved the Uttarakhand High Court in this regard.

Civic bodies in the state complete their five-year term on May 3.

tags

more from dehradun
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature