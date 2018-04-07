Uttarakhand: Civic body poll notification on May 13

The notification for the civic body polls in Uttarakhand will be issued on May 13.

In a letter to the Uttarakhand Election Commission, Secretary Urban Development R K Sudhanshu said due to unavoidable reasons the notification for the civic body polls in the state cannot be issued on April 9 as decided earlier.

“Despite addressing related matters on priority and in a time-bound manner, the notification can be issued only on May 13,” the letter read.

The department said delimitation and reservation of municipal wards will be carried out from April 9 to May 12 after which notification for the polls can be issued.

The state government has been accused of not being serious about holding civic body polls in the state on time. The state election commission has also moved the Uttarakhand High Court in this regard.

Civic bodies in the state complete their five-year term on May 3.