Uttarakhand government forms task force for Covid-19 vaccination

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 15:44 IST

Uttarakhand government on Tuesday formed multiple-level task forces at state, district and block levels for Covid-19 vaccination in the near future, said officials.

The development came into light after state chief secretary Om Prakash issued an order regarding the same.

According to the order, the task force or operation group for Covid-19 vaccination will handle the vaccine’s storage, handling, implementation and valuation.

“The state-level task force would have a total of 11 members and would be headed by the chief secretary. It would have members including secretaries of finance, health, home, world and child development, urban development, Panchayatiraj, rural development and director general health,” stated the order.

The district-level task force would be headed by the district magistrates concerned. It would have 10 members including senior superintendents of police/ superintendents of police, chief medical and health officers and other district administration officials.

The order also stated that the block level task force would be chaired by deputy district magistrate and will have eight members including deputy superintendent of police, block development officer and other officials.