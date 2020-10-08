Uttarakhand govt to develop state as medical tourism hub

dehradun

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 17:13 IST

The Uttarakhand government is seeking the Centre’s help in developing the state as a medical tourism hub. State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said he met Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and spoke to him about the immense possibilities of medical tourism in Uttarakhand.

Also read: Uttarakhand forest dept identifies 34 wild mushroom species, 14 of them edible

“India is currently number one in terms of medical tourism in Asia. Countries like Thailand, Singapore, China and Japan are also trying to woo such tourists, but due to the extremely low cost of treatment in India, availability of the latest medical techniques and equipment, it is a preferred location,” said Maharaj. He added Uttarakhand is one of the most suitable states in the country for medical tourism.

“Along with tourism, medical tourism also needs to be developed in the state. The environment here is naturally suitable for all types of medicine and many types of herbs are found in Uttarakhand, including many which could be perfect medicines for incurable diseases.”