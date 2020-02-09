Uttarakhand woman delivers quadruplets in AIIMS

dehradun

Feb 09, 2020

A 28-year-old woman delivered quadruplets at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Saturday evening, said AIIMS officials.

The woman, a resident of Uttarkashi district, was shifted to AIIMS from Government Doon Hospital, Dehradun on Sunday as a ‘high risk case.’ She was earlier brought to Doon Hospital from Uttarkashi district hospital.

Dr Anupama Bahadur, gynaecology department, AIIMS Rishikesh who handled the case, said, the quadruplets including two girls and two boys are healthy.

Dr Bahadur said, “When brought to AIIMS, we conducted an ultrasound test of the woman during which we came to know that she is bearing four babies in her womb. At the same time, we also found her haemoglobin to be very low which made her case a high risk one.”

She said, usually in cases like the woman’s, the new-borns need to be kept in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

“This facility was however not available in Doon hospital due to which they referred her to AIIMS. Luckily, all the babies delivered were healthy and weighed 1.60kg, 1.50kg, 1.35kg and 1.10kg respectively. As they were all healthy, they were not kept in ventilators also, but under precautionary observation,” said Dr Bahadur.

Dr Ravi Kant, director of AIIMS Rishikesh said, “The institute has world class facilities to handle high-risk pregnancy cases on priority which we did in this case also. We are fully dedicated to reduce the neonatal mortality in Uttarakhand.”