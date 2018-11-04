We must study other cultures to boost education, says President Ram Nath Kovind

India must maintain harmony with the rest of the world in order to improve its quality of education, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of Gyan Kumbh, a two-day conference on quality improvement in higher education, in Haridwar.

“I have seen that various institutions across the world have courses like Indology that pertains to our country and culture. We too must try to introduce courses like Russian, German and French studies for developing a richer curriculum here,” he said.

“To improve the quality of higher education, teachers and management of educational institutions must possess morality, honesty and integrity. The ideals should be made the foundation of higher education,” Kovind said.

Emphasizing on the role played by teachers in a student’s life, the president spoke on length about Chanakya, BR Ambedkar and former presidents Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and APJ Abdul Kalam.

He also appreciated the state government for organising the event.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said special attention needs to be paid to the information technology (IT) sector. “We can realise the concept of Vasudhev Kutumbkam through IT. This sector is rapidly transforming the world into a global village and we need to focus on this field.”

He also cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s formula of “Information Technology (IT) + Indian talent (IT) = India tomorrow (IT)” and said the country must work towards implementing his vision.

Rawat said India’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education in 2016-17 was 25.8%, which is significantly lower in comparison to the US’ 86%, Britain’s 59%, Japan’s 55% and China’s 43%.

“Our mission of improving the quality of education cannot succeed until we focus on rural India. The rural India is much bigger than urban India, whether it is in terms of area or population. Hence, it is much more important to focus on the quality of education in villages,” Rawat said.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 12:50 IST