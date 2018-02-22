With eye on LS polls, PM set to review central projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon assess the progress of all centrally funded flagship projects being implemented in Uttarakhand, and chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will be called to Delhi for the purpose, officials said.

The Prime Minister’s assessment, officials said, is crucial for two reasons -- the BJP government will complete one year in power in the state on March 18, and hardly one year is left for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Centre has forwarded to the state government a list of the central schemes the PM will review. “In that connection, the chief minister is likely to leave for Delhi very shortly, most possibly next week,” said an official privy to the meetings top bureaucrats are holding at the secretariat to gather data on the projects.

“The Prime Minister will assess the progress of the centrally funded schemes. In that connection, the chief minister is likely to visit Delhi very soon”, CM’s media coordinator Darshan Singh Rawat said, but he didn’t elaborate on the agenda of the proposed meeting.

The Prime Minister will also assess the progress of the Kedaranth reconstruction project through a videoconferencing slated to be held in Delhi on February 28. According to sources, he would review the progress live through the images of the reconstruction of the shrine town passed on by drone cameras.

Modi laid the foundation stone for the Kedarnath reconstruction project during his visit to the site on October 20 last year. The shrine town was left ravaged by the cataclysmic floods that hit the hill state in 2013.

Officials clarified that the centrally funded flagship projects to be reviewed by the Prime minister were not a part of the assessment he would make of the Kedarnath reconstruction project.

“The Prime Minister will review the Kedharnath reconstruction project separately,” an official said. “As for the centrally funded projects, officials are busy gathering minute details so that the chief minister could make a presentation on each of them before the Prime Minister.”