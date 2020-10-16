With new religious tourism circuits planned, Uttarakhand seeks Centre’s help

dehradun

With tourism picking up in Uttarakhand post additional relaxations in restrictions on interstate movement, granted under Unlock 5.0 guidelines, the state government has now sought help from the Center to improve connectivity and communication infrastructure in the state to further boost tourism.

Satpal Maharaj, the state tourism minister has urged the Central government to publicise tourist attractions in Uttarakhand and for help to improve connectivity, telecommunication and internet services in remote areas. He also announced the state’s plan to introduce more religious tourism circuits.

Maharaj made the request to Prahlad Patel, the Union minister for tourism and culture, during a virtual meeting on Thursday.

“If communication infrastructure is improved then people from rural areas can avail the government schemes online,” said the minister.

He sought help from the Centre in promoting the tourism circuits being developed in the state, like the Navagraha circuit, which he claimed had “a huge potential for eco-tourism.”

He said the tourism department is going to build ‘Shakti’ and ‘Vaishno’ circuits after having started Tribal Tourism in the state with the development of iconic temples and tourist places in tribal belts.

Satpal Maharaj also said that the state government has prepared a menu for Himalayan immunity-boosting food, to be served in all categories of hotels run by the state.

Maharaj added that the development of Mahabharata and Ramayana circuits and the revival of Sita mata temple in the state was going on.