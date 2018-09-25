Today in New Delhi, India
‘13 km in just 11 minutes’: Delhi green corridor helps transport liver from airport to hospital

On September 24, the liver was transported from Patna to New Delhi by Jet Airways Flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport, a Delhi Traffic Police officer said.

Press Trust of India
A green corridor from the IGI airport in Delhi to a hospital in Vasant Kunj helped transport a liver in just 11 minutes. (Photo used for representational purpose only)(Arun Mondhe / HT File Photo )

A special green corridor was created in the peak traffic hours by the Delhi Traffic Police to transport a harvested liver from the airport to a city hospital, covering a distance of 13 km in just 11 minutes, police said.

The corridor was established at 6.40 pm from terminal-3 of the airport to Institute of Liver and Biliary Science Hospital in Vasant Kunj, they said.

The total distance covered was 13 km and time taken was just 11 minutes which would have otherwise taken around 45 minutes to an hour, Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

On September 24, the liver was transported from Patna to New Delhi by Jet Airways Flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the officer said.

Police said the liver had to be planted into the recipient within four hours of its retrieval from the donor. The patient was suffering from a liver disease and a liver transplant was required for the same.

