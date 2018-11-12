Delhi: 14-year-old dies after taking bike for a ride while parents slept

A 14-year-old boy died in east Delhi on Sunday morning after the motorcycle he was riding rammed into another vehicle near East Azad Nagar metro station, the police said.

Divya Sharma took his father’s new Bajaj Discover motorcycle when his parents and other family members were sleeping at their fourth-floor flat in Bihari Colony near Krishna Nagar.

Family members were not aware that Sharma, a Class 8 student, knew how to ride a bike, they told the police.

Police said the boy was not wearing a helmet. The accident took place around 2km from his house. Police are yet to find an eyewitness to the accident.

Officials found a green, broken part of the other vehicle involved in the accident at the spot. “We are trying to identify the vehicle and its errant driver,” said deputy commissioner (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

A case of rash and negligent driving causing death was registered at the Krishna Nagar police station.

The boy studied in a private school in Vivek Vihar. His father, Amit Sharma, is employed with a private cosmetic company as marketing advisor.

A police officer said the accident came to their notice around 7.30 am, when a passerby found the boy injured on the road and his badly damaged bike nearby.

By the time the police reached the accident spot after being informed, local residents had rushed the boy to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. Doctors told the police that the boy due to serious head injuries and the loss of blood.

“When people living close to the accident spot could not identify the boy, we gathered information about the ownership of the bike, which was found registered in the name of Amit Sharma. The boy’s family members were still sleeping when we contacted them and informed about the accident involving a boy. They told us that their son was missing along with the bike,” said the officer on condition of anonymity.

“Prima facie, it looks that the boy was speeding and could not control the bike. As a result, the bike rammed the rear portion of a heavy vehicle, which we suspect was a DTC bus,” the officer added.

Police are scanning footage of CCTV installed around the accident spot.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 00:44 IST