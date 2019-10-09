e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

16-year-old boy commits suicide in Delhi’s Sarita Vihar: Police

Police said they were informed by a caller around 9:30 am that a person was found hanging from a tree between Metro Yard and Agra Canal drainage near Mother Dairy in Jasola.

delhi Updated: Oct 09, 2019 13:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Delhi.
The deceased has been identified as a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave, Delhi.(HT photo (Representative Image))
         

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Southeast Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they were informed by a caller around 9:30 am that a person was found hanging from a tree between Metro Yard and Agra Canal drainage near Mother Dairy in Jasola.

On reaching the spot, the deceased was identified as a resident of Abdul Fazal Enclave, they said.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the boy suffered a minor injury after an accident near Hari Kothi, Abdul Fazal Enclave. When he reached home, his parents got angry at him, following which he left home on the pretext of getting treatment,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The boy’s foot mark was spotted on the tree, which shows he climbed and hanged himself from it, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further investigation is going on.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 13:06 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Delhi News