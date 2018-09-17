2 men from Faridabad arrested for harassing, abducting woman

He used to dial mobile phone numbers randomly. Whenever a woman answered, he would save the number and start calling her on a regular basis — to harass her with friendship requests and then threaten her is she did not entertain him. The police said he was doing it all for pleasure.

On Friday, the Delhi Police arrested the man – 34-year-old Sabal Kumar Singh, a farmer from Haryana’s Faridabad, for allegedly abducting a 28-year-old woman whom he had been harassing over the phone since the last 10 days. The police also arrested his associate – 25-year-old Ikraamuddin.

Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said the woman had on Thursday gone to meet Singh in Sector 16, Dwarka, on her scooter — to confront him. Her husband followed her on another vehicle. But the two men allegedly abducted her by dragging her inside their Maruti Swift car. “They threw the woman out of the car after a few hundred metres as she started screaming for help and they saw her husband giving them chase,” said Alphonse, adding the couple had not informed the police of the harassment before going to meet the suspect. However, the police said, a case of kidnapping, molestation and threat has been registered at the Dwarka North police station on the basis of the woman’s complaint.

A police officer privy to the details of the case said the woman, in her complaint, said that a man, not known to her, had been calling her frequently from various unknown numbers and pressuring her to befriend him.

“Fed up with the harassment, the woman informed her husband, who works at a private company. The couple decided to confront the man and teach him a lesson. When the suspect called her again and asked for a meeting, she agreed. They scheduled their meeting in Sector 16, Dwarka, on Friday,” said the officer.

The woman reached the spot and found two men waiting for her near a Swift car. Singh identified himself as the one who had been calling her. Her husband was watching them from a distance, said the police.

When she confronted Singh, he dragged her inside the car, the police said. “The woman began screaming and her husband started chasing the car to rescue her. The suspects panicked, threw the woman out and fled,” the officer said.

DCP Alphonse said the couple gave them two digits of the Swift’s registration number. Investigators prepared a list of Swift cars with the two digits in their registration numbers. The locations of the mobile phone number s that were used to call the woman were traced to Faridabad. “Through technical surveillance and human intelligence network, we identified the car as well as its owner. We arrested the car owner’s son, Sabal Kumar Singh, after his involvement in the crime was confirmed. His questioning led to Ikraamuddin’s arrest,” the DCP added.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 03:09 IST