20-year-old civil services aspirant hangs herself in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

A 20-year-old civil services aspirants from Tamil Nadu allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented room in central Delhi’s Regarpura near Karol Bagh on Saturday.

Police said the woman left behind a note in which she apologised to her parents and brother for not fulfilling their dreams of seeing her clear the civil services exams.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the incident came to light around 7pm on Saturday when the woman’s female friend came to check on her and found her hanging from the iron ventilator grille of her room.

The friend immediately alerted her neighbours and called the police control room. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The woman’s friend told police that the duo had planned to go for a shopping trip to Sarojini Market on Saturday afternoon. However, she cancelled her plan at the last moment after which her friend went alone.

“The woman’s friend told us that she was in the market when she received a WhatsApp message from her, apologising for her mistake. The friend immediately panicked and rushed to her flat to find her hanging,” said a police officer associated with the case.

The woman had moved to Delhi from her home town in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district six months ago. She was living alone in the flat and was preparing for civil services exams from a private coaching centre in central Delhi.

“On Sunday, she had to appear in an internal test at the institute. We are interacting with her friends at the institute to know if she was stressed because of her studies,” the officer said.

Police said they have informed her family members, who have reached Delhi to claim the body.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 23:32 IST