20-yr-old school dropout arrested for allegedly stalking girl in west Delhi

The stalker had studied in same school as the girl’s and is her senior by two years, a senior police officer said.

delhi Updated: May 24, 2020 05:57 IST
New Delhi
The stalker barged into the girl's house on Tuesday. He was carrying a pistol and threatened the girl and her mother, according to a police officer
A 20-year-old school dropout was arrested for allegedly stalking a girl in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rahul Chillar, a resident of Rajdhani Park, Nangloi. He was arrested on Friday, they said.

On Tuesday, a woman lodged a complaint at the Paschim Vihar (West) police station alleging that Chillar was stalking her daughter and called her frequently. He studied in same school as the girl’s and is her senior by two years, a senior police officer said.

He used to talk to the girl but now she refuses to talk to him, which annoyed him, the officer said.

On Tuesday, he barged into the girl’s house. He was carrying a pistol and threatened the girl and her mother, according to the officer.

The woman’s nephew reached there and snatched the pistol from Chillar’s hands. Thereafter, the accused fled from the spot. He left behind his mobile phone, the officer said.

Chillar has been arrested and further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.

