21-year-old DU student bludgeons mother to death with LPG cylinder

A 21-year-old Delhi University student was arrested from his residence in Anand Vihar, near Loni border, Ghaziabad, on charges of bludgeoning his 55-year-old mother to death with an empty LPG cylinder on Wednesday morning. The police said that the man has been arrested and booked for murder.

The police said Manoj Kumar, a BA student at the School of Open Learning( SOL), Delhi University, allegedly brutally assaulted his mother Ramwati, resulting in her death around 6am on Wednesday. His neighbours helped police nab Kumar. The murder weapon has been seized, police said.

“Early Wednesday, there was some altercation between the mother and the son. As tension grew, Kumar, in a fit of rage, repeatedly hit his mother on her head with an empty LPG cylinder. She sustained critical injuries and died soon after. We have arrested her son and booked him for murder after a complaint was submitted by the woman’s elder son,” SP Singh, station house officer, Loni Border police station, said.

According to police, the family has four bighas of land in Aligarh and a dispute over this land could have triggered the altercation that ended in the murder. Sources said Kumar allegedly kept hitting Ramwati with the cylinder till she fell unconscious and died subsequently.

Ramwati’s elder son, Yogesh Kumar, who lives in another house in the locality with his family, got the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against his brother.

Police said the neighbours who heard the noisy fight came out and saw Kumar hitting Ramwati with the LPG cylinder. They immediately latched the main door of the house from outside and informed the police about the incident.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination, police said.

The mother and son used to run a shop near the Behta crossing area and had been staying at the house where the incident took place on rent.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 08:45 IST