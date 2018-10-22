21-year-old woman reportedly hangs herself in Delhi’s Burari

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Monday. The woman was found hanging at her residence this morning, they said. No suicide note was found.

Police said she was in a relationship with a man living in the neighbourhood. On Sunday evening, the woman’s family and the man’s family had a fight and police were also called, police said.

The families had said they would give complaints against each other on Monday. It is suspected the woman might have been upset due to the situation, police said. Further investigation is underway.

