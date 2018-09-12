25 convicts from Delhi jails to be released on October 2

Twenty-five convicts from different jails of Delhi will walk free next month as part of the Centre’s amnesty scheme. The first batch will be released on Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2.

The Delhi government’s home department has finalised the names of 25 convicts and sent the proposal to the ministry. “The 25 convicts include women, elderly, ailing and differently-abled convicts,” a home department official said.

According to the rules set by the Centre, women and transgender convicts of 55 years or more, and male convicts of 60 years of age and above, who have completed half of their actual sentence period, can be set free.

Physically challenged or disabled convicts with 70% disability or more, who have completed half of their jail term, terminally ill convicts and prisoners who have completed two-thirds of their sentence period can also be released.

Convicts in serious and heinous crimes such as dowry death, rape, trafficking and terror activities are not in the scheme.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 04:00 IST