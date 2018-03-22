 35-year-old man shot dead for resisting robbery in Delhi | delhi news | Hindustan Times
35-year-old man shot dead for resisting robbery in Delhi

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

delhi Updated: Mar 22, 2018 13:38 IST
As Arun Kumar, the victim, collapsed, the assailants escaped with his bag.
As Arun Kumar, the victim, collapsed, the assailants escaped with his bag.(AFP/Representative photo)

A 35-year-old man was shot dead for resisting a robbery by two bike-borne assailants on Thursday, police said.

Arun Kumar of Karawal Nagar had returned from Agra and hired an autorickshaw near Anand Vihar in east Delhi around 4.40am when he was waylaid.

The assailants put a gun on his forehead and asked him to hand over his bag, a police officer said. When he refused to part with his bag, he was shot.

“Kumar was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the leg,” the officer added.

As Kumar collapsed, the attackers escaped with his bag. The autorickshaw driver alerted the police.

“Kumar was admitted to a government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” said the officer.

