37-year-old arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting Delhi woman

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting a woman from outer Delhi’s Mundka and sexually assaulting her in Haryana, the police said on Sunday.

Sonu, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, had contacted the victim on the pretext of doing her bridal make-up, the police said.

During interrogations, Sonu disclosed that he came in contact with the victim’s brother and took her cellphone number after persuading him for the bridal make up of his sister on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

When the victim reached Tikri Kalan Metro station in west Delhi, Sonu abducted her and took her to an unknown place in Haryana where he sexually assaulted her in his car and also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to someone, the police officer said.

The victim later called her husband who informed the police at Mundka, he said.

Police then tracked the victim through the cellphone call location.

The accused had fled the spot and the victim was recovered by the police party from an isolated field in Jhajjar, the officer added.

As per the accused’s version, he had been previously involved in a fake currency racket and has also a case registered against him under the Arms Act in Jhajjar, according to the police.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 07:57 IST