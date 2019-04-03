4 held for trying to break open ATMs in Delhi

After a series of incidents in which ATMs were uprooted in west Delhi’s Dwarka last month, the police have arrested four men who allegedly failed to break open two machines in one night.

However, the men who successfully uprooted two ATMs containing ₹61 lakh within five days in Dwarka last month continue to remain on the run, the police said.

The arrested men, aged between 19 and 23, are Gramin Sewa drivers who took to targeting ATMs at night, Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said. The police identified the four drivers as Jaibir, Sagar, Chirag and Arjun.

They had allegedly targeted ATMs of Corporation Bank and Axis Bank located on either sides of the road in Jaffarpur Kalan in the early hours of March 19. Having failed to break open the ATM of one bank, they tried their luck at the machine of the other bank, the DCP said. “The culprits also took away the CCTV camera of Corporation Bank. But we obtained CCTV footage from the two banks—three suspects were visible. However, the footage wasn’t clear enough to provide us stronger clues,” the DCP said.

Three of the four suspects landed in the police’s net during checking at a picket in Jaffarpur Kalan on Sunday evening. Since all three were riding on a single motorcycle, the police signalled them to stop, but they allegedly sped away.

The police chased and nabbed them and found their motorcycle was stolen. “When we began interrogating them, we realised that the physical features of Jaibir were similar to those captured by the cameras,” the DCP said.

The men allegedly confessed to their crime and disclosed the identity of their fourth accomplice, who was nabbed on Monday. The police have recovered the CCTV camera the suspects had stolen from one of the ATM booths, the DCP added.

