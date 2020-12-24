e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Covid-19 vaccine to be given to 51 lakh people in first phase in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

The chief minister said currently Delhi has built and arranged storage capacity for 74 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine

delhi Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 13:50 IST
Sweta Goswami
Sweta Goswami
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(HT Photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said it has identified 51 lakh people who will be the first ones to get Covid-19 vaccination in the city under the Central government’s “priority category”.

Addressing a digital press conference, the chief minister said currently Delhi has built and arranged storage capacity for 74 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. He said the storage capacity in the city will be increased further to 1.15 crore doses in a week’s time. Kejriwal further said that each of the 51 lakh identified persons is being registered and an SMS will be sent to the person’s mobile number notifying him/her about the date, time and place of vaccination.

“The corona situation in Delhi has improved over the past few days. The positivity rate has come down below 1% now. But, everyone is waiting for the vaccine now. The Delhi government has made all arrangements and is ready to receive the vaccine doses form the Central government, to store it and to administer it to the identified people,” he said.

Also Read: Sinovac Covid-19 shot more than 50% effective, but data withheld

Kejriwal addressed the media after he held a high-level meeting with health officials and other stakeholders on Delhi’s vaccination strategy.

He said the Central government’s “priority category” has been broken down to three parts: healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the elderly and those with comorbidities.

“Our healthcare workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedic staff and so on will be the first ones to get the vaccine does in Delhi. We have identified 3 lakh healthcare workers who will be vaccinated. Next, will be the frontline workers which include police, civil defence volunteers and municipal workers. There are 6 lakh such persons. Third category is of those who are 50 years of age or ilder and those below 50 years who have co-morbid conditions.There are 42 lakh persons under the third category,” said Kejriwal.

He said each person will be given two doses of the vaccine and the total estimated requirement of doses in Delhi as of now is 1.02 crore.

The chief minister said sufficient centres or camps will be set up fro administering the vaccine doses. “In case anyone develops side-effects, we also have teams of specialists ready to treat such people,” Kejriwal said.

tags
top news
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Congress delegation meets President, seeks repeal of three farm laws
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
Farm laws: Priyanka Gandhi, on her way to meet President, detained
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi 
‘Tagore’s vision for Visva-Bharati University essence of self-reliant India’: PM Modi 
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Virtual summits’: PM Modi set the template, then nudged the world
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
‘Even Mohan Bhagwat would be called terrorist...’: Rahul Gandhi targets PM
Pak court orders immediate release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh
Pak court orders immediate release of terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘India have class players but Australia will blow them away in Melbourne’
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
‘Probe death of Karima Baloch’: Husband of Pakistan critic found dead in Canada
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In