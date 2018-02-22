52-year-old woman in Ghaziabad had committed suicide, confirms postmortem report

Ghaziabad: The mystery surrounding the death of a 52-year-old woman at the Crossings Republik Township in Ghaziabad seems to have ended as the postmortem reports revealed that it was a case of ‘asphyxia due to hanging’. The police said that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling.

Karuna was found dead along with her 14-year-old Labrador inside the 10th floor flat of the GH-7 highrise in the township on Tuesday evening. The things took a suspicious turn as her husband Madhusudan Siddhanti, 60, did not inform the police for nearly 20 hours and spent the entire night with the two dead bodies in the flat.

On Wednesday around 1pm, he walked in to the nearest police post and informed the police about the two deaths in his flat.

“We took up investigation and sent the two bodies for postmortem. The postmortem report indicates death of the woman due to hanging, a case of suicide. She has no other injury marks on her body and there are no signs of any struggle. The postmortem has confirmed suicide and also that there is no foulplay,” said Manisha Singh, circle officer (city I).

The officer said that the body of the couple’s Labrador Bruno was also sent for postmortem and its report are awaited.

It was around 5pm on Tuesday when Siddhanti got up from sleep, he found Karuna hanging with a red-coloured nylon rope. He also found their dog’s body properly placed on a sofa and blood spilling from his mouth.

“The ligature mark on the woman’s throat indicated that it was a case of hanging but the body was sent for postmortem to confirm it medically,” said Prajant Tyagi, police post in-charge, Crossings Republik.

Siddhanti on Wednesday had told HT that he was facing a cheque bounce case against his name at a Delhi court and Tuesday was the first hearing which he skipped.

“I was fearful that I may get arrested and did not go to the court. Due to poor finances available I could not even hire or consult a lawyer for myself. Karuna was upset with the case and she took a drastic step,” Siddhanti, a creative writer and also an advertising consultant, said.

The police found Karuna’s body on the dining table in Siddhanti’s flat and the adjacent wall was scribbled with words, ‘‘this house is haunted.’ Siddhanti had claimed that Karuna had written on the wall and she had further written the name of an official of a Delhi-based firm who she held responsible for her death.

After Siddhanti informed police of the incident nearly 20 hours later, the police took him to Vijay Nagar police station. Siddhanti has also said that he thought of ways of committing suicide but could not muster courage to take the extreme step. Besides the cheque bounce case, Siddhanti was also facing huge financial crunch.

“We suspected that he may try to harm himself after his wife committed suicide. So we kept him under watch. Now that the postmortem has revealed that his wife committed suicide we are waiting for his relatives to arrive. They will take Siddhanti along with them,” Singh added.