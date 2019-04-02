55-year-old stabbed by pickpocket on bus

An alleged pickpocket stabbed a 55-year-old security guard who tried to stop him in a moving cluster bus near Gol Dak Khana on Monday.

Police said the guard was discharged after preliminary treatment and they were trying to trace the suspects.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 pm when Rajinder Prasad, a private security guard, spotted a man trying to steal from a man’s pocket in a moving bus.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said Prasad approached the man and tried to catch him red-handed.

“However, the man saw Prasad and in order to escape from Prasad’s reach he took out a knife and slashed his arm. He then jumped off the bus and fled,” the DCP said.

The passengers in the bus then raised alarm and the bus was stopped. Some of the passengers tried to chase the accused but he escaped.

“Passengers called the police. Prasad was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital and he was discharged after treatment. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the man,” the DCP said.

A case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon has been registered at Parliament Street police station.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 06:44 IST