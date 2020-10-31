700 nursing, paramedic staff of North Delhi Municipal Corporation threaten strike from Monday

delhi

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 01:56 IST

At least 700 nursing and paramedical staffers of three hospitals — Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu TB Hospital. all run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation — have threatened to go on an indefinite strike from Monday for non-payment of their salaries for the last 3-4 months.

The representatives of nurses and paramedic staff unions at these hospitals have also announced that they will suspend emergency services during the strike. They said that they have already given a number of notices to the north corporation authorities regarding clearance of their pending salaries, which were not heeded, forcing them to go on a strike.

Doctors of hospitals under north corporation had launched a similar strike on October 5 to demand clearing of their outstanding salary dues. The strike finally was called off on October 28 after the north corporation cleared the salary of doctors till September 2020 on October 28

Nursing and paramedic staff of Kasturba Hospital have already been observing “three-hour pen-down strike” everyday since Thursday to oppose non-payment of their salaries for the last 3-4 months.

“We have been working without salaries for three to four months. We have made a number of communications to the civic body regarding payment of our pending salaries, but to no avail. The civic authorities have left us no option but to go on an indefinite strike from Monday,” said BL Sharma, president Nurses Union of Kasturba Hospital .

He added that during the strike, all services including registrations and admission of new patients, will be stopped and medicines will also not be distributed.

The nursing and paramedic staff at Hindu Rao Hospital and Rajan Babu TB Hospital will also join the protest at the their respective hospitals from Monday.

The North Corporation had on Tuesday cleared salaries of paramedic staff of hospitals under its jurisdiction till June 2020, while the wages of nursing staff were paid till July 2020. The doctors, on the other hand, had been paid their salary dues till September this year, which irked the nursing and paramedic staff across north municipality hospitals.

Along with nurses, other health workers such as lab technicians, X-ray technicians, ward boys, hospital clerks and fourth class employees will also participate in the strike on Monday.

“This implies that it will be a complete shutdown of hospitals. You cannot operate a hospital only with doctors. It is the nursing staff and other health workers who play an important role in keeping any hospital running. The civic body should treat all the staff members equally and shouldn’t be selective. They should clear pending salaries of all employees at the same time,” Sharma added.

There are nearly 200 nursing and paramedical employees at Kasturba Hospital. At Hindu Rao Hospital the number of nursing and paramedical staff is around 350, while nearly 180 such employees work at Rajan Babu TB Hospital.

“We will stop emergency services as well because it is time that the civic administration clears our pending salaries. Nurses at hospitals across north municipality have not been paid the salaries of August, September and October, while other paramedic employees have not been given their salary since June 2020. Everyone needs money to survive and non-payment of wages has started taking a toll on our lives ,” Indu Jamwal, president Hindu Rao Hospital Nurses Union, said.

Jai Prakash, mayor of north corporation said that strike was not the solution to the problem, as employees should also understand that despite an acute financial crisis of the civic body, their salaries were still being given.

“I appeal to the workers to not to go on a strike. There is a funds crunch in the corporation, but still we are releasing salaries to various departments one by one. We are making arrangements to pay salaries of the agitating employees as soon as possible. Their salaries of June and July was released on Tuesday. The remaining dues will also be cleared soon,” Prakash said